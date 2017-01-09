Arts and Eats

Cafe NOLA at MOCA

After enjoying the art at Jacksonville’s landmark museum MOCA, make sure to then enjoy the artistic stylings on the menu at the award-winning Cafe NOLA located inside the museum. Items such as housemade soups, quiche, pasta’s and other seasonally rotating items are truly a work of art unto themselves!

333 N. Laura Street

904.224.0113

Hours of Operation:

Lunch: Mon-Fri, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dinner: Thurs and Art Walk Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m

MocaJacksonville.unf.edu

RA M (Riverside Arts Market)

RAM features not only features artisans, artists, farmers, community organizations and musicians but also some amazing food booths and local vendors. Hot crepes, BBQ, Thai food, fresh tacos, crab cakes, Mediterranean food, burgers and more can be had for lunch at this once a week spot for showcasing artists and amazing eats!

715 Riverside Ave

904.389.2449

Hours of Operation:

Sat 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RiversideArtsMarket.com

Juliette’s Bistro at the Omni

Located in the OMNI Hotel Downtown, Juliette’s is a deliciously fresh, seafood bistro swimming with amazing menu items such as seafood pappardelle, roasted scallops, grilled grouper and other seasonal items. As Juliette’s is across the street from the Times Union Center for the Performing Arts you can catch Juliette’s just after a play or symphonic performance.

245 Water Street

904.791.4995

Hours of Operation:

Breakfast: 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dinner 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

OmniHotels.com

Burrito Gallery

Experiencing many of our local artists while grabbing a tortilla-wrapped bite is easy at Burrito Gallery. Each of the three locations across town house walls lined with drawings and paintings from Jacksonville’s up and coming creatives.

90 Riverside Ave

904.3554889

Hours of Operation:

Mon – Fri 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sat 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sun 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

BurritoGallery.com

Full Circle Eatery inside Avonlea Antique Mall

Surround yourself by art and antiques from era’s gone by while grabbing a bite from Full Circle Eatery located in the center of the Avonlea Antique Mall. Nibble on artistic bites such as Pesto Avocado Toast or a grilled Havarti sandwich with basil at this awesome hidden eatery.

8101 Philips Hwy

904.503.3829

Hours of Operation:

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FullCircleEatery.com