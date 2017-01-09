Arts and Eats

Cafe NOLA at MOCA
After enjoying the art at Jacksonville’s landmark museum MOCA, make sure to then enjoy the artistic stylings on the menu at the award-winning Cafe NOLA located inside the museum. Items such as housemade soups, quiche, pasta’s and other seasonally rotating items are truly a work of art unto themselves!
333 N. Laura Street
904.224.0113
Hours of Operation:
Lunch: Mon-Fri, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dinner: Thurs and Art Walk Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m
MocaJacksonville.unf.edu
RAM (Riverside Arts Market)
RAM features not only features artisans, artists, farmers, community organizations and musicians but also some amazing food booths and local vendors. Hot crepes, BBQ, Thai food, fresh tacos, crab cakes, Mediterranean food, burgers and more can be had for lunch at this once a week spot for showcasing artists and amazing eats!
715 Riverside Ave
904.389.2449
Hours of Operation:
Sat 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Juliette’s Bistro at the Omni
Located in the OMNI Hotel Downtown, Juliette’s is a deliciously fresh, seafood bistro swimming with amazing menu items such as seafood pappardelle, roasted scallops, grilled grouper and other seasonal items. As Juliette’s is across the street from the Times Union Center for the Performing Arts you can catch Juliette’s just after a play or symphonic performance.
245 Water Street
904.791.4995
Hours of Operation:
Breakfast: 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dinner 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Burrito Gallery
Experiencing many of our local artists while grabbing a tortilla-wrapped bite is easy at Burrito Gallery. Each of the three locations across town house walls lined with drawings and paintings from Jacksonville’s up and coming creatives.
90 Riverside Ave
904.3554889
Hours of Operation:
Mon – Fri 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sat 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sun 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Full Circle Eatery inside Avonlea Antique Mall
Surround yourself by art and antiques from era’s gone by while grabbing a bite from Full Circle Eatery located in the center of the Avonlea Antique Mall. Nibble on artistic bites such as Pesto Avocado Toast or a grilled Havarti sandwich with basil at this awesome hidden eatery.
8101 Philips Hwy
904.503.3829
Hours of Operation:
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.