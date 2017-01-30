Douglas Anderson School of the Arts Upcoming Theatre Productions

All Performances held at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, 2445 San Diego Road

For more information call the Box Office at 904-346-5620, x122. For more information about the Douglas Anderson Theatre season, please visit the DA Theatre Boosters website at www.datheatreboosters.org.

THE LADIES MAN

By Charles Morey

Freely translated and adapted from Tailleur Pour Dames by Georges Feydeau

Directed by Michael Higgins

March 2-4, 2017 – DuBow Theatre

All shows begin at 7:30 pm

Tickets $10 for students; $20 for adults

In Belle Epoque Paris, the recently married Dr. Hercule Molineaux tells “one, tiny, little, hardly noticeable lie” to cover an innocent but embarrassing indiscretion. From that single untruth tumbles a cascade of increasingly convoluted deceptions, misunderstandings and mistaken identities. Compounding Molineaux’s troubles are a suspicious wife, a gorgon of a mother-in-law, an outrageously aggressive female patient, her violently jealous Prussian husband, a well-intentioned friend with a serious lisp, a valet with attitude, a maid with a secret and more slamming doors than realistic architecture should ever accommodate – all adding up to a hilariously zany and infectiously charming farce about marriage and relationships.

THE DINING ROOM

By A.R. Gurney

Directed by Simone Aden

April 4-8, 2017 – Black Box Theatre

Wednesday-Saturday shows begin at 7:30 pm

Saturday Matinee begins at 2:00 pm

Tickets $10 for students; $20 for adults

A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 1985 –The Dining Room has been described as “a series of snapshots of a vanishing culture.” It provides a glimpse into a vanishing class of society from the 1930’s to the 1980’s. Seven actors play 59 characters in 18 scenes, swiftly and smoothly dovetailing from one to the next. Although the piece is more than 30 years old, most people can still relate to the universal themes of family change. A.R. Gurney has been quoted as saying, “I hope its subject matter, in the sense that all families want to sit down and eat together, is universal.”

OTHER DA THEATRE PERFORMANCES:

Extravaganza

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts (All Departments) – The Moran Theatre, Times Union Center

Feb. 11 at 7:30 P.M.

DA Theatre Fundraiser at Alhambra Dinner Theatre

Monday, April 17

Dessert and Performance at 7:30 P.M.

Performance Theatre Showcase

Directed by Valerie Anthony – Black Box Theatre

Performance April 26 at 7:30 P.M.

Senior Projects

DuBow Theatre

Performance May 3 at 7:30 P.M.

Musical Theatre Spring Showcase

Directed by David Loudermilk – DuBow Theatre

Performances May 17, 18 at 7:30 P.M.

