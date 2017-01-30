Douglas Anderson School of the Arts Upcoming Theatre Productions

All Performances held at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, 2445 San Diego Road
Purchase tickets for all shows through the DA Theatre Boosters website: www.datheatreboosters.org or at the DA Theatre Box Office one hour before show begins if tickets are still available. For more information call the Box Office at 904-346-5620, x122. For more information about the Douglas Anderson Theatre season, please visit the DA Theatre Boosters website at www.datheatreboosters.org.
THE LADIES MAN
By Charles Morey
Freely translated and adapted from Tailleur Pour Dames by Georges Feydeau
Directed by Michael Higgins
March 2-4, 2017 – DuBow Theatre
All shows begin at 7:30 pm
Tickets $10 for students; $20 for adults
In Belle Epoque Paris, the recently married Dr. Hercule Molineaux tells “one, tiny, little, hardly noticeable lie” to cover an innocent but embarrassing indiscretion. From that single untruth tumbles a cascade of increasingly convoluted deceptions, misunderstandings and mistaken identities. Compounding Molineaux’s troubles are a suspicious wife, a gorgon of a mother-in-law, an outrageously aggressive female patient, her violently jealous Prussian husband, a well-intentioned friend with a serious lisp, a valet with attitude, a maid with a secret and more slamming doors than realistic architecture should ever accommodate – all adding up to a hilariously zany and infectiously charming farce about marriage and relationships.
THE DINING ROOM
By A.R. Gurney
Directed by Simone Aden
April 4-8, 2017 – Black Box Theatre
Wednesday-Saturday shows begin at 7:30 pm
Saturday Matinee begins at 2:00 pm
Tickets $10 for students; $20 for adults
A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 1985 –The Dining Room has been described as “a series of snapshots of a vanishing culture.” It provides a glimpse into a vanishing class of society from the 1930’s to the 1980’s. Seven actors play 59 characters in 18 scenes, swiftly and smoothly dovetailing from one to the next. Although the piece is more than 30 years old, most people can still relate to the universal themes of family change. A.R. Gurney has been quoted as saying, “I hope its subject matter, in the sense that all families want to sit down and eat together, is universal.”
OTHER DA THEATRE PERFORMANCES:
Extravaganza
Douglas Anderson School of the Arts (All Departments) – The Moran Theatre, Times Union Center
Feb. 11 at 7:30 P.M.
DA Theatre Fundraiser at Alhambra Dinner Theatre
Monday, April 17
Dessert and Performance at 7:30 P.M.
Performance Theatre Showcase
Directed by Valerie Anthony – Black Box Theatre
Performance April 26 at 7:30 P.M.
Senior Projects
DuBow Theatre
Performance May 3 at 7:30 P.M.
Musical Theatre Spring Showcase
Directed by David Loudermilk – DuBow Theatre
Performances May 17, 18 at 7:30 P.M.
For more information – datheatreboosters@gmail.com
Box Office 904-346-5620 ext. 122