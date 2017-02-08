*One day Natural Hair & Wellness Expo*

The 6th Annual North Florida Simply Natural Hair Beauty & Wellness Expo will consist of hair stylist showcase, natural hair & holistic workshops. There will be an expert panel, live entertainment, and fashion show. Expo attendees will experience a lip sync contest, a lip sync contest, giveaways, and product samples.

Expo attendees can also shop with local entrepreneurs and national vendors that will be displaying various products, jewelry, accessories and additional items. So, save your spring shopping for this event.

Come prepared for on the spot hairstyling, makeup, beauty services, and holistic health consultations. Meet face to face with top natural hair experts.

For full show line-up go to www.northfloridanaturalhair.co m. Tickets for the expo is $15 in ADVANCE and $25 at the DOOR. Children under 12 are free. Tickets may be purchase at http://www.brownpapertickets.c om/event/2849804

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/n orth-fl-simply-natural-hair-be auty-wellness-expo-tickets-298 03381717