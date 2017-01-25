Performing Artists Are Linking Up To Fight Disease And Support The Arts In The River City

Titled “Link-Up For Awarenness: Arts With a Heart,” this event will be a celebration of the connection between the arts and disease awareness.

Network with local entertainment and health industry professionals as well as live music enthusiast over

Hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Live entertainment will include the Chris Thomas Band, Jenn Weeks and

more. Guests will have the opportunity to represent a disease awareness cause closest to their heart by

wearing ribbons or sporting apparel in that color. The cause with the highest representation through guests’

attire, will be awarded a donation to the local chapter. The purpose of this event is to encourage support of

the arts in our local community as well as spotlighting local disease awareness campaigns. “I wanted to

celebrate the connection between the local Performing Arts community and the local disease awareness

community”, said Tiffany Wright, creator of The Performing Arts Link Up and a native performing artist.

Including disease awareness causes in Arts with A Heart gives the artists an opportunity to dedicate their

performances to causes they support and provides a connection from them to the patrons attending.

About The Performing Arts Link Up

The Performing Arts Link-Up was founded July 28, 2013. It is a boutique company that services the

Northeast Florida performing arts community. The future is bright for this budding company, with goals of

opening more locations in smaller cities across the country, and continuing to be the voice of local talent on

the rise. For more information on upcoming events or opportunities to support local artists in our

community, visit www.theperformingartslinkup.com.

The event takes place on February 19, 2017 at 6pm at the UNF Student Union ballroom located at 1 UNF

Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224. Tickets can be purchased at www.squareup.com/store/theperformingartslinkup.

For event inquiries, contact info@theperformingartslinkup.com

For media or sponsor related inquiries, contact Tabitha@dymondmindpr.com.