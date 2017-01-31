Local Silk Artist to Hold Premier Solo Exhibit at JCA

​Join Nena Tahil at the artist’s reception as she opens her premier one-woman show, “Power of Perspective”. This unique exhibit showcases original silk paintings and the transformation of art into new dimensions. The event will take place Sunday, March 5, 2017, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Vandroff Art Gallery, The Jewish Community Alliance, 8505 San Jose Boulevard, FL 32217. The event is free.

The Power of Perspective (POP) Exhibit will run from March 5 to March 28, 2017. For more information, contact the artist at nenatahil@gmail.com.

Ms. Tahil recently relocated from New York. She talks about her transition and how it contributed to her new show, the “Power of Perspective”(POP). She says, “I have become passionate about embracing new perspectives and experiences. The ancient symbolism of mandalas has inspired me to look within myself and re-interpret my art. To quote Carl Jung, ‘In the products of the unconscious we discover mandala symbols, that is, circular and quaternity figures which express wholeness, and whenever we wish to express wholeness, we employ just such figures. ‘ I have come to appreciate images within images in my works reconstructed in the form of mandalas. Art is not just what we see, it is how we see it. Art is about opening up to new possibilities. As we accept alternative potentials and perspectives, we experience metamorphosis.”

POP promises to be a mindful experience for viewers. She says “by transforming some of my paintings into mandalas, I will show viewers that each of us can tap the unlimited potential within us when we are open to new perspectives.”

When asked, “Why silk as a medium?”, Ms. Tahil says, “The intrinsic nature of silk and the various techniques I use reinforce my life perspective… “When striving for perfection, delight in the mystery of possibilities and surprises and contemplate the unique beauty of imperfections.”

Ms. Tahil is currently a graduate student at UNF’s Clinical Mental Health Counseling program. A portion of the proceeds from sales will support mental health awareness in the Jacksonville community.

Image: Somehwere, silk dyes, acrylic, crushed stone on silk.36 x36 inches, courtesy of Nena Tahil

CONTACT: Nena Tahil; nenatahil@gmail.com

www.silk-paintings-by-nena.com

https://www.facebook.com/silkpaintingsbynena

https://www.instagram.com/silkpaintingsbynena