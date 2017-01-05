Bye Bye Birdie at OPCT

Orange Park Community Theatre is presenting the musical, Bye Bye Birdie, opening Jan. 13, and running through Feb. 5. Performances are offered at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Directed by Shelley Hayes, the musical comedy takes audiences back to the late 1950s where the MacAfee family and the residents of Sweet Apple, Ohio go topsy-turvy over teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie. Who will be his one lucky fan chosen for “One Last Kiss” before he is drafted in the US Army?

General admission tickets are $25. For reservations, visit www.opct.info or call the OPCT reservation line at (904) 276-2599.