Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two Woman Show

Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Emmy Award winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence is one of the most beloved television personalities of her generation. Plucked out of total obscurity as a high school senior, Lawrence went on to become part of the now-legendary cast of the “Carol Burnett Show.”

In the seventh season, and hundreds of hilarious sketches later, at the ripe, old age of 24, Lawrence created her most endearing character to date, Thelma Harper, or “Mama” as she is better known to her fans. After the Burnett Show, Lawrence went on to star in “Mama’s Family,” which consistently topped the ratings for its entire six-year run of original shows. “Mama” has attained almost a cult status among her legions of loyal television viewers.

In 2001, Lawrence decided that the time is right to take Mama out of the closet, dust off her sensible shoes and hit the road with her new touring production, Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show.

The California native has always been multi-talented, excelling in dancing and singing from a young age. Over the course of her career, she has sung and danced in a variety of productions. Lawrence began with the Young Americans musical group from 1965 to 1967. She also appeared in the feature film, “The Young Americans” which won an Academy Award for Best Documentary.

Her involvement on the “Carol Burnett Show” led to one Emmy Award and five Emmy nominations. Lawrence also published two books: her autobiography “Vicki, the True Life Adventures of Miss Fireball” and “Mama for President, Good Lord Why Not?”

After the Burnett show ended, Lawrence went on to star in her own TV series, “Mama’s Family.” She also started her own daytime talk show, appropriately called “Vicki!” which ran from 1992 to 1994.

On stage, Lawrence has appeared in numerous productions, including “Carousel,” “Hello Dolly,” “Special Occasions,” “I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It On The Road,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” and countless others.

Currently, “Vicki Lawrence and Mama, A Two Woman Show” is performing it’s 40th Anniversary Tour. In addition, Lawrence is traveling around the country speaking to women’s organizations about her life and career, women’s health, and being a woman in a man’s world. All the while she approaches everything with her characteristic sense of humor, reminding us all: “Life is much too serious to be taken seriously!”