Call to Artists “Unity in Diversity” Jan. 3

The Art Center Gallery is doing a call for art submissions of all art disciplines celebrating diversity, the beauty of differences and embracing unity in finding a common thread.

January 4: “Unity in Diversity”

“We all should know that Diversity makes for a rich tapestry, and we must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are Equal in Value no matter what their color.” – Maya Angelou

Entry deadline: Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Entry drop-off: TAC Gallery at the Landing, 2 W Independent Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Hours: Monday – Friday , 11 a.m. – 2 p.m ., Thurs. 2-4 p.m.

Notification and pick-up of unaccepted work: Jan. 4

Opening reception: Friday, Jan. 6, TAC Gallery at the Landing, 2 W Independent Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32202. 6- 8 p.m.