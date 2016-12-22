Call to Artists “Unity in Diversity” Jan. 3

The Art Center Gallery is doing a call for art submissions of all art disciplines celebrating diversity, the beauty of differences and embracing unity in finding a common thread.
January 4: “Unity in Diversity”
“We all should know that Diversity makes for a rich tapestry, and we must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are Equal in Value no matter what their color.” – Maya Angelou
Entry deadline: Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Entry drop-off: TAC Gallery at the Landing, 2 W Independent Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Hours: Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Thurs. 2-4 p.m.
Notification and pick-up of unaccepted work: Jan. 4
Opening reception: Friday, Jan. 6, TAC Gallery at the Landing, 2 W Independent Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32202. 6-8 p.m.
