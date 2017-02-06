March 17-31

Players By The Sea

PlayersByTheSea.org

Set in 1950s Pittsburgh, “Fences” follows the story of Troy Maxson, a former baseball player in the Negro Leagues now reduced to collecting trash to make a living. Troy must deal with his headstrong son whose football career has the potential to eclipse his own and with his wife, who reevaluates their marriage when Troy brings home the baby he fathered with another woman. “Fences” is a heart-wrenching tale of love, ambition, and the struggles of black families in the 50s.