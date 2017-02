March 21

Florida Theatre

Created by famed dance company Pilobolus, “Shadowland” is a first-of-its-kind performance, combining legendary modern dance with high-energy, fast-paced multimedia, merging front-of-screen choreography with projected images and moving screens of different sizes and shapes. “Shadowland” tells the story of a teenage girl, longing for her independence, with nowhere for her thoughts to go but to her dreams.