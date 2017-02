March 18-31

MOCA Jacksonville

MOCAJacksonville.UNF.edu

Lauren Fensterstock is the latest artist for Project Atrium. Frequently employing paper, Plexiglas, and charcoal, Portland-based Fensterstock creates site-specific installations that render the natural world in an entirely synthetic and monochromatic way. Inspired by gardens and their varying importance from the eighteenth century onward, she distills nature to find the place where it intersects with culture.