Q&A with a Jax Up-And-Coming Fashion Designer

Simone Garvey-Ewan is a BUZZ Featured Arts blogger and freelance social media consultant. She lives in Orange Park, FL, and loves any and everything artsy.

16Sixteen is a new athletic/leisure clothing brand on the Jacksonville fashion scene. Kawise Mack is a co-founder. 16Sixteen carries clothing items and accessories for both men and women.

Where are you from?

16Sixteen’s co-founder, Kelvin, and I are from Baltimore. That’s also where we created 16Sixteen. He’s still in Baltimore and I’m now here in Jax.

Why the name “16Sixteen”?

When we were 16, we were into sneakers, and we wanted something to go with our shoes, but something that wouldn’t make us look like everyone else. We tried to launch our brand then, but we didn’t have capital. That was 1998. Sixteen years later, we tried again with more capital, and it worked.

Why a clothing line?

Well back then, the only stylish clothing available had the European style cuts that we didn’t like that much. We wanted to create something more colorful with a different cut and something that went perfectly with our sneakers.

Why are you bringing 16Sixteen to Jacksonville?

I think Jax is the perfect place to have a local athletic/leisure clothing brand. And due to the lack of men’s boutiques here, I think our brand can fill the void.

What’s one other thing you want people to know about 16Sixteen?

Yeah, we’re all about fashion and style, but we also love giving back to the community. Proceeds from 16Sixteen’s sales go to Kraiz Kids, an organization in the DMV that helps high-risk youth understand the process of producing high-quality music.

For more information, follow 16Sixteen’s Instagram (@16sixteenlife) or visit 16SixteenLife.com/.