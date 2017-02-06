Show Boat presented by Fleet Landing

March 1-31

Alhambra Dinner Theatre

AlhambraJax.com

This groundbreaking musical follows the lives of the performers, stagehands and dock workers on a Mississippi River show boat, over 40 years, from 1887 to 1927. The premiere of “Show Boat” on Broadway was a watershed moment in the history of American musicals. The musical contributed such classic songs as “Ol’ Man River,” “Make Believe” and “Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man.” The production’s most recent revivals received the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.