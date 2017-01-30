Simone Garvey-Ewan is a BUZZ Featured Arts blogger and freelance social media consultant. She lives in Orange Park, FL, and loves any and everything artsy.

Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Times-Union Center – Moran Theater

FSCJArtistSeries.org/shows-tickets/taj-express-the-bollywood-musical-revue

Taj Express is bringing the sounds of India and Bollywood to Jacksonville! Bollywood movies have been entertaining people in India for generations, and on Feb. 28, you can experience just what it’s all about. The Taj Express production is a high-energy celebration of contemporary India’s pop music and Bollywood culture, and it is also part of the FSCJ Artist Series.