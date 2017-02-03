Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at ABET

The Atlantic Beach Experimental Theatre’s Teen Musical Theatre Company is presenting Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, running Feb. 10-12, at the Atlantic Beach community theater.

Directed by Erik and Aaron DeCicco, the irresistible family musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber details the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel’s favorite son.

Performances are offered Feb. 10, 11 and 12. Curtain is at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $15 and are not included with season ticket subscriptions.

The cast includes Jackson Alter, Isabella Williams, Jack Niemczyk, Sebastuib Carson, Annabelle Barnett, Hannah Thomsen, Deena Davis, Bayden Armstrong, Livia Wilson, and Ceci Puklos. The band features Damon Martin on bass, Michael Taylor on drums, Brooks Clarke on guitar and Aaron DeCicco on keyboards.

For reservations, visit www.abettheatre.com or call (904) 249-7177. ABET is located at 716 Ocean Blvd., Atlantic Beach.