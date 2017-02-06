“The Reel Hollywood” exhibit at the Museum of Science & History has been so successful, it has been extended an additional three months to May 21. MOSH admission is free now through February 12. MOSH regular admission charges will apply after 2/12/17. The exhibit showcases Jacksonville’s rich film history that spans over 100 years. The display takes patrons through the evolving film history of Jacksonville, as well as the rest of the world. The exhibit features screenplays, novelty film items, and more from Jacksonville’s most iconic film history.



The first permanent filming studio, Kalem Studios, opened in Jacksonville in 1908, quickly followed by other major film companies of the time, including Selig, Edison, Lubin, Vim, King Bee, Encore, and Eagle. Among the most notable accomplishments of Jacksonville’s 20-year run as a major film production center are the productions of the first Technicolor film and the first feature-length color film produced in the United States titled The Gulf Between that was filmed in 1917. Oliver Hardy, of the comic duo Laurel and Hardy, made his film debut in, Outwitting Daddy, a film shot in Jacksonville in 1913. In 1915 Joseph Engel started Metro Pictures here in Jacksonville. His company later merged with another production company and became forever known as Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, or MGM. During this period Jacksonville was marketed as the “Winter Film Capital of the World.”

