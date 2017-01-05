The first show at The 5 & Dime’s new permanent home in downtown Jacksonville is a fundraiser cabaret show benefitting the theater company. LIVE at The 5 & Dime opens at 8 p.m. on Jan. 20-21, at The 5 & Dime’s new location, 112 E. Adams St. Tickets are $20.

The program features songs performed by some of Jacksonville’s most accomplished vocalists and musicians. Artists include Joanna Yeakel, Rodney Holmes, Lee Hamby, Michelle Lineberger, Devin Clevenger, Megan Stillson, Peter Jackson, Isabella Martinez, Josh Waller, and Amy Allen Farmer with Cindy Stillson on piano.

For tickets, click here.

Founded nearly six years ago, The 5 & Dime has performed in numerous locations in the Downtown and Riverside areas, including The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens, The Church of the Good Shepherd, Jacksonville Public Library, MOSH, The Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, MOCA, WJCT, CoRK, and Pangea Live.

The 5 & Dime’s new home at the corner of E. Adams and Ocean streets spans 3,400 square feet inside of five storefronts. The building is owned and operated by Elias Hionides of Petra Management. Former tenants include Forge 3D Printing Studio and Icon Boutique adjacent to Burro Bar and Chomp Chomp.

A permanent home supports The 5 & Dime’s mission, operation and overall experience. In addition to an updated performance space, audiences and volunteers with enjoy climate control, handicap accessibility, restrooms, dressing rooms, actors lounge, script library, lobby/gallery space, box office, refreshment station, offices, prop and costume storage, and nearby public parking. A permanent home will provide the theater more visibility and structure to offer more events and performances.

In 2017, The 5 & Dime is offering six shows, two musicals and four plays, a readers’ theatre series and two cabarets. The lineup opens on Feb. 17 with ‘night, Mother by Marsha Norman. Directed by Bradley Akers, ‘night, Mother will star Lindsay Curry and Brooks Anne Meierdierks, and will run for three weekends through March 4.

For more information, visit www.The5andDime.org.