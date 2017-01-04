5 Minutes With: Bryan Horn – Over Under Clothing

American made. Elegant craftsmanship. Fine details. Luxury goods.

Those qualities are the marks of products created by Over Under Clothing Company. Bryan Horn, the founder of the now 5-year old company, came in for a BUZZ TV video interview to share the story of his company and brand.

Over Under makes traditional clothing for outdoor enthusiasts, particularly those into shooting. The name comes from the type of shotgun that is a high-end, better gun with gorgeous wood, fine metal engraving and become works of art when finished. Horn creates clothing in that same vein for people and their best friend. His own fondness for dogs, particularly labs, goes beyond just owning one. His company logo is his labrador retriever, Lottie Grace. Even a portion of his sales go to rescue animal charities.

You can find Over Under clothing in over 200 stores across America, mostly the southeast. His online store launched in November 2016. Visit OverUnderClothing.com for more info.