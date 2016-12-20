5 Minutes With: MyDry Blow Dry Bar

MyDry, the beaches first stand alone blow-dry bar, opened on December 14.

Located at the former Pineapple Post location in Jacksonville Beach, it provides customers with beautiful styling, impeccable service and a fun environment to be pampered.

In addition to traditional blow-outs that offer the perfect blend of straight and sleek hair, as well as looks that are straight and wavy, the MyDry stylists also recommend styles that compliment the beaches lifestyle including looks like: Beach Bum, Saltwater Babe, and Beach Body. For customers craving extra pampering, MyDry’s menu is customizable so anyone can tack a 10- minute neck, shoulder, and scalp massage, stimulating scalp treatment or deep conditioning treatment to their service. MyDry also offers eyelash extensions as well as services for children 12 years of age and under, and guys, so the experience isn’t limited to women and can be enjoyed by mothers and daughters, couples, and families.

Brian and Heather Bush and another co-owner, Mark Risser, are partners. But the brains behind the concept is Heather’s. She grew up in LA, moved to Jacksonville six years ago, and often returns to LA to visit family and get treated to blow-outs at various dry bars. Heather and Brian jumped at the opportunity to be one of the first brick and mortar locations at the beach with a service both women, men, and children could enjoy.

“The beaches community is incredibly loyal to small businesses and we feel blessed to open MyDry in an area that embraces new ideas and concepts,” says Heather, “We’re excited to not only offer the skills of our extremely talented stylists, but to also create an environment in which locals and visitors to the area will enjoy and frequent often.”

MyDry hopes to further connect with customers through special in-store events and co-branding partnerships with other local small businesses. MyDry will also feature a small boutique where customers can shop for accessories and clothes to compliment their blowout. MyDry Blowout Bar will be open Tuesday-Wednesday from 10am-7pm; Thursday-Friday from 10am-8pm; Saturday from 11am-8pm and Sunday from 11am-6pm. MyDry will be closed on Mondays.

Treat yourself this holiday season and in the new year!

For more information on MyDry Blowout Bar, visit: http://www.mydryblowout.com/.