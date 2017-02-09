Clark Kirkwood, Clark’s Music Center

Clark’s Music Center-Owner Clark Kirkwood

5539 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32244

Phone: (904) 738-7111

Website: www.clarksmusiccenter.com

Hours

10am-7pm

What is your business?

Clark’s Music Center

When did you start your business?

2007

How long have you been in your industry?

17 years

Why did you choose your industry?

I am a muscician my self and I have always loved music. I actually started out as a business owner of a painting company and met the original owner of the building when it was for sale. My family thought it would be perfect to start doing what I really loved. The timing was right.

Where are you located?

Venetia Village

Who are your typical clients?

We have a great diversity from local rock band muscicians to High school band programs.

What do you like best/least about being in this industry?

Meeting new people. I also love that we are buy, sell, trade. I never know what is going to walk through the doors.

What are common problems you see?

We rarely see an instrument we can not fix.