Clark Kirkwood, Clark’s Music Center

Clark’s Music Center-Owner Clark Kirkwood
5539 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Phone: (904) 738-7111
Website: www.clarksmusiccenter.com
Hours
10am-7pm
What is your business?
Clark’s Music Center
When did you start your business?
2007
How long have you been in your industry?
17 years
Why did you choose your industry?
I am a muscician my self and I have always loved music. I actually started out as a business owner of a painting company and met the original owner of the building when it was for sale. My family thought it would be perfect to start doing what I really loved. The timing was right.
Where are you located?
Venetia Village
Who are your typical clients?
We have a great diversity from local rock band muscicians to High school band programs.
What do you like best/least about being in this industry?
Meeting new people. I also love that we are buy, sell, trade. I never know what is going to walk through the doors.
What are common problems you see?
We rarely see an instrument we can not fix.