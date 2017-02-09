5 Minutes With 

Emma Mattingly , Classy Crossroads Boutique

Tags: , ,

Classy Crossroads Boutique-Emma Mattingly 

6300 Yukon Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Phone: (904) 653-4725
Email: classy@setel.net
Website: www.classycrossroads.com

Hours
10am-6pm

What is your business?

Classy Crossroads Boutique

How long have you been in your industry?
First job with retail

Why did you choose your industry?
I came into the store one day and I absolutley fell in love with everyone who works here. The whole hiring experience was great too.

Where are you located?
Jacksonville & Macclenny

Who are your typical clients?
We have all different types of people come in. Moms and grandmas.

What do you like best/least about being in this industry?
The enviroment. Always a positive environment.

 

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I love to travel in my free time. Sports and cooking as well!