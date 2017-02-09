Emma Mattingly , Classy Crossroads Boutique

Classy Crossroads Boutique-Emma Mattingly

6300 Yukon Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244

Phone: (904) 653-4725

Email: classy@setel.net

Website: www.classycrossroads.com

Hours

10am-6pm

What is your business?

Classy Crossroads Boutique

How long have you been in your industry?

First job with retail

Why did you choose your industry?

I came into the store one day and I absolutley fell in love with everyone who works here. The whole hiring experience was great too.

Where are you located?

Jacksonville & Macclenny

Who are your typical clients?

We have all different types of people come in. Moms and grandmas.

What do you like best/least about being in this industry?

The enviroment. Always a positive environment.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I love to travel in my free time. Sports and cooking as well!