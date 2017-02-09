Ethan Griffis , Corky Bell’s Restaurant Fleming island

Corky Bell’s Seafood & Steaks-Ethan Griffis

1049 Floyd St. Fleming Island, Fl 32003

Phone: (904) 284-1379

Website: http://www.corkybellsseafood.com/fleming-island.html

Where are you located?

Fleming Island

Who are your typical clients?

A little bit of diversity. There are some higher scale clients that come in. Lynard Snikard, Van Zant! 38 special. They always get lightly steamed oysters. Filet mignon is my favorite thing to cook. Parmesan crusted filet mignon with crab meat topping. 100% pure crab meat. Round it off under the char broiler.

What do you like best/least about being in this industry?

What I like best about this……I love hearing that people had a wonderful time eating what I prepared. We put a lot of love in the food. We put love in everything we do.. Main ingredient.

What advice/tips do you have for clients?

If you want to be on the line have a passion for it before you come in. A lt of people come in and think you can just cook but you got to hussle. The number one thing for getting food out on time is having a great team. Team work. Robert McDade. What thy call is that the torno. Its a french term it means the round man a guy who can do anything in kitchen.

When is your busy/slow season?

Because of our location our busy season is February 1st though the middle of June. Slow seasons are late summer.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I enjoy going to the gym, playing pool, wood working. Little furniture and stuff. experimenting with recipes. the “reason why you always cook super is because you just cook everyday.