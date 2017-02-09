Jesus Garay, Global Freight & Commerce

P.O Box 8040

Fleming Island , FL 32003

Phone: (580) 284-9422

Email: laurenmcpherson2@yahoo.com

Website: info@globalfreightandcommerce.com

Hours

Open

What is your business?

Global Freight & Commerce

When did you start your business?

2012 in Oklahoma

How long have you been in your industry?

There are difdferent facits og it but I have been in trade and commerce for 15 years

Why did you choose your industry?

I did 20 years in the army. I always emmersed myself in the local economy and I made friends with all the right people and found my niche. There a lot of really smart people at every level of these major companies in Africa and I wanted to know everything I could while I was oversee’s.

Where are you located?

We are fully mobile

Who are your typical clients?

Everywhere from Winn Dixie to the Department of defense. We contract with guys who own theyre trucks. We also plan on growing our company by 25 trucks this year.

What do you like best/least about being in this industry?

The freedom and creativity! I love putting deals together

When is your busy/slow season?

We stay pretty busy at all times. Mostly February is slow though.

How do you market yourself to grow/expand your business?

All we have been experiencing is growth.