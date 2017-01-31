With over 30 combined years performing for live audiences, entertainers Leelynn Osborn and Danielle Eva are very familiar with the tremendous amount of talent in Northeast Florida. They also recognize that many others are not so familiar. Their solution? Lions Bridge Entertainment.

Lions Bridge brings together the area’s top talent in one place so that event planners, wedding planners, brides and others will have one central resource for locating the perfect talent for their event. Lions Bridge has the ability to provide musical talent ranging from duos to an eighteen-piece band. Or Lions Bridge can provide an emcee or DJ for an event.

No matter what the entertainment need for your event is, Lions Bridge can help. If you are an entertainer looking for ways to connect with event planners and others in need of your talent, send your information to Lions Bridge.

Contact them at LionsBridgeTalent@gmail.com.