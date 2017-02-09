Lisa Kirkland , Bouquets of Kindness

Bouquets of Kindness-Lisa Kirkland

5539 Roosevelt BLVD, Jacksonville , FL 32204

Phone: (904) 553-0505

Email: info@bouquetsofkindness.org

Website: bouquetsofkindness.org

Hours

Open

What is your business?

Bouquets of Kindness

When did you start your business?

First delivery was 9/11/2016

Why did you choose your industry?

I had the idea to have flowers donated after weddings, funerals, ceremonies to those who really need them. The sick, and the elderly. It puts a smile on some peoples faces who has felt forgotten. Our first donation was the Ben Ghazi and delivered them to Veterans. I just wanted to do something more than what I was doing.

Where are you located?

All over. We do all the rearranging of our flowers at my house.

Who are your typical clients?

Mostly seniors who are in senior care facilities. We also deliver to Hospice and Pinecastle.

What are common problems you see?

I need a van. We have delivered as many as 85 flower arrangements in one delivery. I need more space.

Tell me about your favorite client.

We have a repeat customer at the Brookdale who just lights up my life.

How do you market yourself to grow/expand your business?

We would like to double our number of donations from last year.

How involved are you in the community?

We are a not for profit charity who donates bouqout’s of flowers to veterans and senior citizens. We recycle wedding, funerals, corporate events, and also Fresh Market supports us with bouquets they are going to flow away. Anyone that donates gets a tax write off.