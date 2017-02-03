Mayson Gomez , Margaritas Fleming Island

3535 Us Hwy 17 Ste 8

Fleming Island , FL 32003

Phone: (904) 375-9395

Email: laurenmcpherson2@yahoo.com

Website: Margaritasflemingisland.com

Hours

11am-12pm

What is your business?

Margaritas Real Authentic Mexican Restaurant

When did you start your business?

March, 17, 2016

How long have you been in your industry?

4 years

Why did you choose your industry?

My mother and I lived in North carolina and she worked in a restaurant and I kinda grew up in a restaurant I guess you could say.

Where are you located?

We are located in Fleming Island

Who are your typical clients?

A lot of people from Fleming Island high school come in after High school events. Sundays especially.

What do you like best/least about being in this industry?

I love my coworkers! Most places I have worked at everyone is not a real team player but here we are family. We are all very close.

What are common problems you see?

People getting too drunk. Also some people complain about the music being too loud.

What advice/tips do you have for clients?

What to eat! My favorite thing here is the fajitas quessadila or the texas dip.

When is your busy season?

Summer is busiest.

How do you market yourself to grow/expand your business?

Margaritas needs more space. We have too many booths in a small section. The booths are squished together.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

Photography. Hire me!