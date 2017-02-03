Melanie Venus , Mr. chubby Wings

Melanie Venus , Mr. Chubby’s Wings

2349 Village Square Pkwy, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Fleming Island , FL 32003

Phone: (904) 884-5672

Email: melanievenus89@gmail.com

Website: Mr.ChubbysWings.com

Hours

11am-12am

What is your business?

Mr. Chubbys Wings

When did you start your business?

6 months ago

How long have you been in your industry?

2 years

Why did you choose your industry?

I really wanted to work at sports bar and I love the uniforms!

Where are you located?

Fleming island

Who are your typical clients?

People that are very interested in sports.

What do you like best/least about being in this industry?

Meeting new people every day! Both good and bad people!

What are common problems you see?

People who come in and drink too much.

What advice/tips do you have for clients?

Dont bring your kids!

Tell me about your favorite client.

People who like to talk. It makes the time go faster.

When is your busy/slow season?

We are slowest in February. Right now actually. We are busiest in football season and UFC fights. You can barely walk through the restaurant during fight nights.

How do you market yourself to grow/expand your business?

More advertising. I honestly did not know about this place until I started working here.

How involved are you in the community?

We do not have a lot of charities that come into Mr. Chubbys Wings.

What advice would you give to someone thinking of getting into this business?

Go for it! Everyone should work in an environment like this at least once in they’re life.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

Hanging out with friends and going to the beach. Even if it is cold! Just put on a sweater and you will be fine!