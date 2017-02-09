Pam & Duwayne Hegel , Urban Bean

Urban Bean-Pam & DuWayne Hegel

2023 Park avenue,Orange Park , FL 32073

Phone: (904) 541-3948

Website: Theurbanbeancoffeehouse.com

Hours

6am-10pm

What is your business?

Urban Bean Coffee House

When did you start your business?

2014

How long have you been in your industry?

We have been lovers of coffee our whole life. DuWayne has been in the food service for 20 years. I was the coffee lover though and thats how this all started. I told my husband we need to do craft coffee. Once you start studying you are going to be obsessed as to what you can do with coffee. DuWayne study’s about everyday still!

Tell me about the coffee bean process.

Swiss water technique is a process of decafinating the beans that does not use harmful chemicals like most coffee does. This method does not strip and ruin the bean. Most companies use a decaffeinating process that ruins the beans. Cheap beans = bad coffee. Thats not us however because we chose Counter Culture as our coffee roaster.

Tell me about Counter Culture.

Counter culture uses a swiss water chemical free process. This process puts everything back in the bean. Essentialluy its taking the coffee beans and soaking them to get any impurities out then infusing the bean with its caffeine again. Counter Culture wins coffee competions every year because of this. We went to school at Counter Culture in Atlanta, before we started all this.We go through 150 lbs of coffee a week. If you are in theyre service area you can buy equiptment from them which is great. We could not be happier with Counter Culture. We searched for 8 months for the perfect coffee bean and we found it at counter culture. I was so happy I cried when I first sipped it. I said “This is it”. We are about building the coffee culture in this area. Counter Culture is known for being the best in the country. They are pioneers of direct trade farming. High quality exquisite coffee. If you do this process to your coffee you will have he best coffee in the world. This is considered third wave coffee generation. Its the explosion of amazing coffee and independent roasters you are seeing more and more. We are the third wave of coffee. Maxwell house is first wave commidity coffee, star bucks is second wave, and we are third wave.

Where are you located?

Orange Park

Who are your typical clients?

Lovers of Counter Culture. One of the top 3 coffee roasters in the country.

Tell me about your favorite client.

We have had a regular since our first month of business and if we are too busy when he comes in he will come back a few hours later just to get to talk to us.

How do you market yourself to grow/expand your business?

Growing too fast can destroy a company. You can implode. We have people begging us to open up in riverside or Saint Augustine. I had a call asking if we could franchise. We are looking at every possibility. We still have work to do here. We want to be the best we possibly can.

What do you want to people to know about Urban Bean?

We are proud of ourselves. We love our product, we love our customers and at the end of the day it is just about our customers. We serve the best quality food and beverage. Come in and enjoy yourself.