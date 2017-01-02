J. David Jeans

Reznicsek, Shaw, Shaffer & Jeans

4230 Pablo Professional Court

Suite 200

Jacksonville FL 32224

Tel: (904) 638-1085

http://www.rezlegal.com/

info@rezlegal.com

So tell me a little bit about the firm.

So we are a six-person law firm, we’re boutique-oriented, meaning we don’t practice in all areas we really focus on corporate and mergers & acquisitions work. We have a large presence in the healthcare industry here in town, so we do a lot of physician group setups, buying & selling of physician practices, but in general, the firm’s practice area is very agnostic. We represent lots of different industries.

So with the corporate law what type of things do you help with in that?

So, anything you can think of with a business. If you’re looking to start a business, we help form companies, set up ownership structures, i.e. how people should be paid, ongoing business needs such as employee compensation plans, independent contractor relationships, and then, on the back end, mergers and acquisitions work, whether it’s people that are selling their companies, people are looking to buy or roll up like practices or industry groups, we do that work as well.

So you all do the whole process from start to finish, or throughout?

From start to finish, all the way through, absolutely.

That’s awesome. I know some firms they just get you started and then push you on your way.

I know. It’s really neat to see some of our clients who we started, we’ve helped them raise money, whether it’s through family & friends or venture capital funds, and then 5 or 6 years later they have a big liquidity event, a big acquisition. It’s really neat.

And how did you get associated with the firm?

So back when I was in law school at the University of Memphis, I clerked down here with the predecessor firm – we split off from a bigger firm – and so I had the option to stay in Memphis or move down here, and I chose Jacksonville.

Jacksonville is a good place to choose.

It’s not bad.

You like that over Memphis, food wise? Do you choose that?

Um, the food in Memphis is tough to beat, but Jacksonville’s a great place to raise a family.

Definitely so. What is your favorite part about being a lawyer?

Helping people and helping businesses. It’s really neat for people to come in and say “I have this problem” and we can sit around and brain storm and talk with them and solve their problem, and really help them with their business.

Definitely. And since you all are a boutique firm, what are your goals for the future with the firm?

So right now, like I said we’re 6 lawyers, we’re looking to grow. We’re actually opening a new office in Ponte Vedra the first part of next year (2017) which will give us some space to grow. In our current location we’re kind of limited to our growth. And so that’s something we’re looking to do in 2017 and 2018 is grow our practice a little bit more.

Wonderful. Well I hope you definitely do. And you all received some awards recently?

Yeah, our firm the last 2 years has been named one of the best law firms in America, so we’re happy for that. That’s a very nice award.

That is an awesome award. So outside of practicing law, what things do you like to do?

I really enjoy spending time with the family. We don’t have any family in town so we travel quite a bit. I also serve on 2 boards: the University of North Florida Osprey Club, which helps raise money for student athletes and athletic programs, and also the Child Cancer Fund Board, which helps raise money for kids battling cancer.

Are you doing any of the walks? I know there’s, like, 50 walks coming up this month, next month, etc.

None this month, but this is a really busy time of year for our practice because most transactions want to close by the end of the calendar year, so the Holiday time for us is pretty hectic.

I can imagine. So if someone does need help with that, and they want to contact you, how could they get in touch?

Our website is RezLegal.com and our number is 904-567-1172 and we can get you to whoever you need that way.