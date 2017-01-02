Elisabeth & Marco Ruiz

The Ruiz Law Firm, PLLC

8834 Goodby’s Executive Drive

Suite 1

Jacksonville, FL 32217

Tel: (904) 625-7512

http://www.ruizlaw.net/

Info@TheRuizLawFirm.com

So tell me a little about the firm. How did it get started and what do you all do there?

Lisa: We’re a boutique law firm out of the Southside area and we practice solely immigration law. We’ve been independent since about 2008.

How did you all get started with the law firm?

Marco: Both of us, well Lisa actually started the law firm first, and after she started it I decided to go to law school, and went to law school and joined her about 3 to 4 years later.

Awesome. And what made you gravitate towards immigration law?

Lisa: My dad’s from Peru, so I grew up in a bicultural home, speaking both English and Spanish, so I knew that I wanted to do something where I used both languages and I’ve been exposed to immigrants my entire life and know the challenge that they have ahead of them when they come here. A lot of times the challenge starts getting here. So I started off interpreting for attorneys in Atlanta when I was in undergrad, and that need just seemed like the Hispanic community really needed help and someone to advocate for them in different areas, but once I took an immigration policy class in undergrad I was hooked.

And you knew it was for you.

Lisa: Yeah

That’s awesome that you can offer those services and help them with those trying times. What services do you all offer to your clients?

Marco: We’re mostly a family-based immigration law firm, we do take some business immigration, but mostly all kinds of family petitions, asylum, other various immigration issues.

Lisa: Yeah, we basically help anybody who doesn’t have status obtain status and take the next step, whether it’s to obtain a visa or apply for permanent residence or citizenship, and then once a family member has become either a permanent resident or US citizen, then the law allows for them to bring people from their countries, so we also help them bring their family members along.

I’m sure that’s a great feeling when you can achieve that.

Lisa: It is. It can be really challenging. The law is a little bit hodge podge right now, so it can be an uphill battle a lot of the time, but when we win the cases it’s just something that is so rewarding and it makes the hard times worth it.

And if you could, walk me through the client experience. If someone calls you and says they need your help, or walks into your office, what could they expect?

Marco: Usually, they will schedule a consultation with one of the attorneys (it’s a two attorney law firm) and once they sit with us we analyze their case, we give them options, and then from there we take it to how much it’s going to cost, what the filing fees are going to be with immigration, and then they go ahead and have about 30 days to hire us. We charge $150 for our consultation, but if they hire us within those 30 days we knock that off the case cost.

That’s awesome. What do you think makes you different than other immigration law firms?

Lisa: I there are a few points, and not that other immigration lawyers don’t consider the same things as important to them as they are to us, but a few things that we’ve really tried to make sure and give to our clients are just really good customer service. It may sound like a bit of an oxymoron, but we try to be honest attorneys; honest with our clients, honest with the agencies, and so they know that if they come see us then we’re going to do right by them and also do right by the law, and give them the best representation because we feel like they deserve it. It doesn’t matter what their status is at the moment, they’re people too and deserve respect, and so that’s something that we’ve really tried to hone in on and I think that’s something that we’ve managed to become known in the community as a firm that’s there to help.

And that is a great thing to be known for. If somebody wants to contact you or needs your help, how should they contact you?

Marco: They should call us at 904-625-7512, or they can just check us out on the web at RuizLaw.net.