Ian Brown, Ian A. Brown, P.L.

What areas of practice does your firm focus on?

We are a title & escrow closing firm in both the commercial and residential areas. We can support the real estate process from pre-contracting to closing.

How did you get started as a Title & Escrow firm?

I was a licensed broker for 10 years before I went to law school. After law school, I went to work for a commercial broker who focused on hotel/motel closings and was consistently asked by friends and associates to help them with other commercial and residential transactions and closings. After about a year I went ahead and became a preferred attorney with Old Republic and have been doing commercial and residential transactions and closings ever since.

So, you are both a Real Estate Appraiser and an Attorney?

Yes, I am a broker, real estate appraiser and an attorney. I still do commercial real estate brokerage and appraisals and I do title work and closings for both residential and commercial. I have an equal amount of experience in both fields and believe I have a leg up on the transactions as I understand both sides of any contract and situations.

With the recent hurricane, what advice do you have for folks involved in real estate actions?

I would advise to re-inspect any properties for potential damage or determine if agencies, like the VA, will require a re-inspection as Duval and surrounding counties were tagged as disaster area.

How would any hurricane damage to a property effect a closing?

Most likely, especially if under contract and before closing. Damage is a material issue and could be an insurance issue that could result in a re-negotiation or a buyer walk-away. Damage would have to be addressed prior to the closing.

What general real estate advise do you have for our audience?

Don’t wait until there is a problem to engage a real estate professional and attorney. It is not expensive and usually very reasonable to have the contract reviewed or a professional draw up the purchasing agreement and putting all parties at ease, early. Call or engage your closing professional early.