Jason Burgess

Law Offices of Jason A. Burgess, LLC

1855 Mayport Road

Atlantic Beach, Florida 32233

(904) 372-4791

http://jasonaburgess.com/

jason@jasonaburgess.com

What is your main focus?

Our main practice revolves around Chapter 11 bankruptcy. we will also

work with individuals who need help restructuring or liquidating.

What type of reasons do people file bankruptcy?

It depends on your situation. Lately personal bankruptcy is filed

because people lose their jobs. We have businesses in this current

economy that are going through a crisis. Retail outlet is hurting

especially the lower end stores that were doing well in the great pop.

you want to make sure to get out early and not wait too long. A lot of

business owners take their personal assets and dump them into the

company hoping to make it another month. Sometimes things just don’t

turn around. It may be best for them to consider it before they waste

all of their personal assets.

We normally don’t charge to talk to you. Bankruptcy has a bad stigma

especially when it comes up for businesses. If you consider it early

enough it may be able to save the business, save the jobs and

hopefully save themselves.

Our main practice is not to get away from the debt. A lot of

businesses seem to think if they file they are gone. That is not

necessarily true. We specialize on actually keeping the business open

and getting their debt service in line with their cash flow.

Are there other problems like starting the process too late or putting

all of their assets into the business that you see?

Yes, we see businesses that try to expand too fast. We see in

retailers that have had a very successful store and think that may

equate to Orlando, or Jacksonville or going down to South Florida.

They may not do a lot of research on that and may expand a little too

quickly which can relate to problems.

What is your one tip that you might give someone who is looking at

filing for bankruptcy?

Get all of your financials together. Not just for businesses but for

individuals as well. Ignorance is just out there. It’s just not

knowing. Looking at your bank account online is not just good enough.

If you don’t know your financials, there is nobody in the world that’s

going to know because you will have to explain them, even to an

attorney, what your debt is. Prepare early and prepare the worst and

pray and hope for the best.