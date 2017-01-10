Jason Love, Crick & Love, P.A.

Jason Love

What is your specific field of law?

Criminal law with some family and traffic thrown in.

What’s the standard rate for your services?

For criminal it’s case by case, because we won’t charge the same for a life felony as a misdemeanor. But for hourly work (family, contracts, etc) it’s about $200/hr.

How do most people hear about your firm?

Largely by word of mouth and folks in the neighborhood.

How did you choose your particular field of law?

Law school was difficult but interesting. When I got out I worked for a family law attorney for a week, and realized I’d never work for a small private practice ever again without being my own boss. Then I went to work for the PD’s office, they’re great at helping to foster growth and knowledge, and 3 years with them helped me know I wanted to practice crim.

How do you stay connected to the Jacksonville community? Are you involved in any local organizations?

My partner and I are part of the Jacksonville Bar Association, I’ve taken the classes to be a coach at Westside Soccer but haven’t been asked to coach as yet, and we’re going to do a chili kickoff. We’re also involved with the Park & King association.

Finish the sentence: “In 5 years I will…”

Be where I am now, but more successful with a few associates working and learning under us and servicing more fields than we do now.