Melinda Patterson, Patterson & Teelon Law, P.A.

How did you start your firm?

Me & my partner, Elizabeth Teelon, we were in law school together and we were both on what’s called Moot Court, and it’s essentially the law school equivalent of a rap battle. You go on national competitions doing oral arguments at the appellate level. We did a competition together in law school and kind of stuck with each other from that point. We both had this want of having a practice that was a little bit unconventional in the sense of how the attorneys related to their clients, how they kept in touch with their clients, and having the ability to choose what cases and how many cases you actually take on. So it wasn’t too long after graduation, and sorting through the prospects for employment and so forth and so on, that we said we think we can do this better. And that’s how we got started.

And I think that’s a perfect analogy. It’s like a rap battle of law. What all do you specialize in at your firm now?

I specialize in criminal law and Elizabeth Teelon does family law. There’s, of course, subcategories to each. Criminal law involves felonies and misdemeanors, all the way down to traffic tickets, and also federal criminal law. She does family law, which has its subsections to it such as far as trusts and estates, guardianships, child support, divorce, the whole gamut.

Then with the criminal law, what do you think people come to you the most for? Is it more the traffic tickets or the felonies?

Surprisingly, there’s not that many traffic tickets that come in.

In Jacksonvile?

Believe it or not. I’ve seen more habitual offender, driving on suspended license cases, than I have traffic tickets come in, which is shocking to me. Starting out, you think you’re going to start small, get traffic tickets and then move up, but that’s not how it works.

So if someone comes to you and they were driving on a suspended license, what are some things you can help with? Obviously, tell them to go to the DMV, get their license unsuspended, but what else would you help them with?

It all depends on the situation and what variables are present. A lot of people don’t realize that even if they have a habitual offender status they can actually do it themselves or have an attorney assist them in the process but they can go back and reopen some of the cases where they’ve been adjudicated and petition the judge or the state’s attorney to do a withhold on the previous case, and therefore take them out of the habitual offender status, saving them from what is now a felony charge.

What makes your firm unique compared to the other criminal defense and family law attorneys in Jacksonville?

We work 24 hours a day. Some of the things, I think, at least personally, I feel, that make our firm unique are the relationships we have with our clients. Every case that comes in is as important to us as it is to them. It’s just the 2 of us – we don’t have any associate attorneys – if you come in and sign a retainer agreement with me, you’re going to deal with me through your entire case.

That’s great that you get to build that client relationship up front. Outside of law, or just personally, do you have any community involvement here in Jacksonville?

Quite a few things. There’s the Pace Center for Girls, which I’m a huge advocate for. The WGA, which is the Women’s Giving Alliance of Northeast Florida, they specialize in strategic philanthropy across the northeastern portion of Florida, and they do amazing things here. I’m also a member of the National Lawyers Guild, which I haven’t actively done since law school, but they host “Know Your Rights” events in the community, which is open to the entire public and they have people come and hear attorneys speak on your rights when there’s a search and seizure, when there’s a traffic stop, they have prison attorneys who’ve spent so much time in the law library they’ve become more efficient than a second year law student, and they distribute educational materials to inmates and the public as a whole to try and inform them of their rights so they don’t have to ultimately come see me.

That definitely seems beneficial. Knowledge is power. If somebody does want to contact you, and they want to get some services from you, how could they reach you?

You can reach me on our website, it’s up and running now but there’s still a few more things that are in the works, at PattersonandTeelon.com and our office number is on the website as well as our address.