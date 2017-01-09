Robert Kirilloff, Kirilloff, P.A.

Robert Kirilloff

Tell me a little about you. Tell me about your firm.

I opened my firm about 15 months ago. I came over from a larger firm. After undergrad I worked for another personal injury law firm down in Orlando then came back up here. My brother went to Florida Coastal as well, so he kind of paved the way a little bit for me. My wife has a job, we didn’t have a mortgage yet, and we didn’t have any kids, so I said if there’s any time to take the risk, this is it, and I went out on my own.

What made you open your own firm? What made you leave the bigger one?

The biggest complaint about law firms is communication with your clients. A lot of times they’ll call and they’ll talk to 5 different people before they talk to their attorney and I thought that’s not right; they’re the ones that are injured here, they’re the ones that are going through all this pain, suffering, trouble, inconvenience, and injuries. So I wanted to set up a system where every time they call they talk to their attorney and they get consistent, reliable legal advice. That was a big thing for me. The other thing was, when you work with a personal injury firm, first they take the contingency fee, which is a large portion but we do some pretty specialized work, so I feel like that’s well earned since there’s a lot of cost associated with that such as medical records, experts, etc. But then there’s a lot of these firms that charge costs for postage, ink, copies, paper, gas money to have their people come out to meet you, things like that, and then they’ll charge you interest on top of that. So I didn’t think that was too fair to the client that’s going through all this other stuff, and on top of this they’re paying you your fee and then all these other costs, nickel and diming them. They’ll send you a thank you letter and then they’ll charge you for the ink, the paper, and the postage that they send it to you in. That doesn’t feel too right. So I’m trying to change the game a little bit. There’s a couple firms out there that do that now, so that’s good to see. So that was my main motivation.

So you specialize primarily in personal injury?

I do a lot of personal injury. I’ve done a little bit of everything since I first started. You know, you’re trying to make your way, so I took a lot of odd jobs too. But I do mostly personal injury now, kind of made my way so I can start doing things I really enjoy. I do a lot of car accidents, do a lot of, really anything that puts people in a bind I try to help them with. I do some pro bono work with Legal Aid, occasionally. Just trying to, I know it’s pretty cliché, but I’m really just trying to help people.

Do you do any community involvement at your firm?

I’ve done a couple things: I did something with Muscular Dystrophy Association, a “locked up” or something, so that was interesting. Trying to get more of that in the future. Still trying to find my way a little bit, but I’m gonna get out there.

So if someone does want to inquire about your services, or they want that open, direct communication, how could they contact you?

I have a facebook page, that’s where I get a lot of my clients. A lot of them are referrals also. It [the facebook page] has my email on there, it has my phone number. I’m pretty Johnny on the spot with emails, I’ve been answering client’s emails last week at 11 at night, so I’m pretty prompt after hours and weekends. You’re going to get me all the time on email. I don’t give out my cell phone number much, but there are a couple of clients who have my cell phone. But facebook is probably the main way to get everything you need.