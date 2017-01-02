Tiffany Poore

The Law Office of Tiffany H. Poore

25 N. Market St.

Jacksonville, Florida

(904) 395-2293

http://www.tiffanypoorelaw.com/

info@tiffanypoorelaw.com

So tell me a little bit about your law firm.

I’ve been in private practice for a few years but I worked part time from home and recently, as of last week, I decided it was time to move back downtown to a real cool space that was just renovated, it’s called Level Office, and it’s the old Public Defender’s Office.

Oh that’s awesome, that’s a great location.

Yeah, it’s actually where I started my law career 10 years ago.

Oh really?

So, it’s really cool to be back there.

And what do you like about working downtown, since you said you went back?

It’s where everything kind of happens: the business world, lawyers, the court house. It’s the convenience, the vibe, it’s everything downtown; I feel like it’s the place to be.

And you do criminal defense law?

Criminal defense, yes, that’s what I’ve practiced my entire career. I started at the Public Defender’s Office in 2006, Bill White was the Public Defender at the time, and there were some amazing attorneys that I learned from. I started in misdemeanor, moved to felony, and from there I went into private practice, practicing criminal defense. Then I went back to the Public Defender’s Office and was in the repeat offender court, then moved to the major crimes division where I handled attempted murders, sex crimes, things like that. After that I went to regional conflict counsel, which is a similar office, where I handled all felonies from drug possessions on up to murder. After that I decided it was time for a little break, and that’s when I had 2 small kids. I worked from home and then I decided now it’s time.

That’s some tough fields that you’ve been in.

Yes, it is. It was never originally what I thought I was going to do when I was in law school, but it just happened. I had a friend working at the Public Defender’s Office who suggested I apply and, immediately, I fell in love with the work. Sometimes it’s very difficult; you don’t get a lot of thanks, but it’s fulfilling. It’s good work, and I really enjoy doing it, and that’s why I decided to continue doing it in private practice.

I can imagine. And what prompted you to get into law in the first place?

It’s kind of funny. My grandfather was a lawyer – he was not a trial attorney: he was in the office, he did wills, estate planning, things like that – but my dad kind of suggested it and so I went with it, and wasn’t quite sure, but then once I started practicing criminal defense, being in the court room, working with the clients, the judges, the state attorneys, just the whole interaction, I just fell in love with it.

That’s awesome. And in Jacksonville, what made you come here to practice law?

Actually, I was at Florida State, I graduated and decided to come to Jacksonville for law school. I graduated from Florida Coastal and then I just decided to stay.

That’s awesome. Jacksonville is a great city.

It is. It’s a very cool city. It was very different for me, moving from Tallahassee to here, but I live at the beach and I love it there. I love Riverside, I love all the different areas.

You get to experience all of it living over there and working downtown.

Yeah, it’s just a cool place.

And what do you think makes your law firm different from the other ones in Jacksonville that practice criminal defense?

I feel that I have a lot of experience, like I said, working in the public sector for so long. I have 30-35+ trials, and those are mostly complex trials with complex sentencing structures, jury instructions, things like that, not just basic trials. So I have everything that I learned & experienced from the Public Defender’s Office dealing with a wide variety of cases, all different types of people, working with pretty much all the prosecutors, getting to know most of the judges, I have all that that I brought into private practice. But in private practice, you work on a smaller scale, so I can focus more of my attention to and really get one on one with a client.

And I’m sure they appreciate that.

Yes.

And, Tiffany, if somebody wants to contact you because they want your services, how could they reach you?

The best way, probably, is my website, www.tiffanypoorelaw.com, and I also have a Facebook page, The Law Office of Tiffany H. Poore.

Perfect. Well thank you so much for joining us.

Thank you.