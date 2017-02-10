City Rescue Mission’s Same Kind of Different As Me Banquet

City Rescue Mission has been in Jacksonville for 71 years. Their McDuff campus is in North Riverside. Along with this being their administrative offices, they also house over 100 individuals in their long-term drug treatment program, as well as women and children in their homeless shelter. In addition, they have 14 houses for transitional housing to help people get back on their feet. Lastly, they have medical and dental clinics and a learning center for life skills and workforce development. Their downtown facility is on State Street and serve meals to the hungry and provides shelter for the homeless every day.

They will be holding a banquet next Thursday night, Feb. 16th at the Lexington Hotel and Conference Center. The speaker will be bestselling author, Ron Hall to talk about his best-selling book and soon to be released movie, Same Kind of Different As Me .

Join them for a fantastic night celebrating the story of a modern-day slave, an international art dealer, and the unlikely woman who bound them together. It’s the true story masterfully told in the best-selling book, Same Kind of Different as Me.

This event will take place at 1515 Prudential Drive at the Lexington Hotel and Conference center in downtown Jacksonville.

For additional information, e-mail Paul Stasi at pstasi@crmjax.org or by calling 904-421-5192

Also, read this fantastic article that was featured in the Florida Times-Union:

http://jacksonville.com/news/2017-01-22/same-kind-different-me-author-homeless-advocate-speak-jacksonville