By Molly Curry

This month I’d like to highlight Generation W. This wonderful organization provides a platform to elevate the voice of women and help promote the change they want to see in the world. It inspires leadership so we can be educated, inspired and connected, learning how to impact change for ourselves, our community and the world. We feature the outstanding and talented women of our region.

It was an honor to be an ambassador for Gen Works this past weekend. The next event will be at UNF on March 31st. To find out how to be part of this incredible force, visit the Facebook page or website at GenWNow.com.