Metamorphosis Women’s Encounter Inc. was founded January 2010 with the purpose to inspire creativity, complete beauty, and to build positive relationships in an honest and caring environment.

As of 2013, Metamorphosis Women’s Encounter Inc. expanded into a 501c (3) nonprofit organization created to transform the lives of women through a total makeover experience guided by biblical scriptures to enhance the mind, body, and spirit to provoke a chain reaction of growth in our families and in our community.

MWE Inc. uses personal triumphs to change the lives of the women through our empowerment workshops, fitness bootcamps, and makeover events. MWE Inc. has contributed makeover coaching, beauty items, and personal hygiene supplies to various charitable organizations such as Rethreaded, PACE Center for Girls, City Rescue Mission, Community Connections, and Hubbard House all in Jacksonville, FL.

MWE Inc. is striving to partner with as many women’s associations to provide our makeover program to assist in developing women in addition to what the current center is offering. We want to make a mark in the lives of women in the community that will impact them for a lifetime.

We enforce confidence, strength, endurance, beauty, health and wellness, and women’s support.

