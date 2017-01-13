Sisterly A.C.T.S. Inc., is a non-profit organization that was founded on January 14th 2014. The foundation of the organization were formed by two friends, who are more like sisters, LaShawnda Wright-McCray and Tamika Caldwell. They both had been faced with many obstacles and barriers during their childhoods and also as adults. After briefly discussing their challenges they both decided that they wanted to give to those in the community who were experiencing hardships and/or unforeseen circumstances. Tamika decided that she wanted to donate twice a month. LaShawnda had a bigger idea in mind; she wanted to cater to the needs of individuals in the community 365 days each year. Together, they both wanted to work in unity within communities to end hunger and poverty. The two collaborated and formed what is known as Sisterly A.C.T.S. Inc. Their mission is to strive and support underprivileged individuals and families by providing services that meet their needs. This organization is guided by Anticipation, Compassion, Triumph and Sincerity in solidarity.

Today, Sisterly A.C.T.S. Inc., consist of 12 members which includes the Executive Board. This organization is growing within the community and is continuously anticipating change among individuals in Jacksonville and surrounding areas. They strive to show their clients love and compassion while ensuring them they can overcome any obstacle with Faith and Triumph. They have assisted numerous individuals and families by providing housing, referrals, food, clothing, toiletries, job leads, etc. They also assist other organizations to help with their cause. Some of those includes: The Ronald McDonald House, The Sulzbacher Homeless Shelter, Wolfson’s Children Hospital and many more. Last summer, they provided gift bags to the pediatric surgical patient unit of Wolfson’s Children Hospital. Each child who were in surgery that day, received a surprise gift in their rooms. This Valentine’s Day, they provided “Give A Heart” gifts to the residents of a nursing home who were lacking some of the basic necessities. This organization also hosts a yearly event called “My Sister, My Brother, My Friend Community Expo”. The purpose for this event is to re-introduce the organization to the community while providing resources and household items to those in need. This year, they used that platform to host a “back to school” giveaway. Their hope is to be able to reach the whole Jacksonville Community and surrounding areas in ways that will make an impact and produce change among the less fortunate.

Our Contribution:

Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver. (II Corinthians 9:7)

Sisterly A.C.T.S. Inc., is maintaining their mission and goals they have set forth by the contributions they make to underprivileged individuals in the community. Their wish is that the deeds and services for which they are providing are of Sentimental Value.

This organization is currently self-funded and operates solely on donations from generous individuals, partners, sponsors, and businesses to help others sustain a better quality of life.

To contact or learn more about Sisterly A.C.T.S. Inc., you may visit their website at: www.sisterlyactsinc.com or their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/sistersofacts.

Phone: (904) 999-2368

Email: info@sisterlyacts.com

“My Sister, My Brother, My Friend Community Expo”