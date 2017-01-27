“You are Worthy” Prom Dress Event: Dress Collection

Every year the nonprofit organization All I Know Incorporated hosts an Annual “You are Worthy” Prom Dress Giveaway and Makeover event .
This years’s event is scheduled March 18, 2017 and will include a prom dress giveaway and makeover; inspiring young ladies the opportunity to select a free dress, shoes, jewelry, and accessories.
All I Know Incorporated is collecting items for the “You are Worthy” Prom Dress Event which allows referred teens the experience they deserve.
Items Needed:
- Formal Dresses
- Shoes
- Accessories
- Handbags
- Costume Jewelry
Volunteers Needed:
- Hairstylists
- Makeup Artists
- Nail Techs (Simple Manicures)
- Photographer
- Personal Shoppers
Contact Claresa Baggs at (904) or Monique Madrid at (904) 307-4782 with any questions or to arrange a donation.