“You are Worthy” Prom Dress Event: Dress Collection

Every year the nonprofit organization All I Know Incorporated hosts an Annual “You are Worthy” Prom Dress Giveaway and Makeover event .

This years’s event is scheduled March 18, 2017 and will include a prom dress giveaway and makeover; inspiring young ladies the opportunity to select a free dress, shoes, jewelry, and accessories.

All I Know Incorporated is collecting items for the “You are Worthy” Prom Dress Event which allows referred teens the experience they deserve.

Items Needed:

Formal Dresses

Shoes

Accessories

Handbags

Costume Jewelry

Volunteers Needed:

Hairstylists

Makeup Artists

Nail Techs (Simple Manicures)

Photographer

Personal Shoppers



Contact Claresa Baggs at (904) or Monique Madrid at (904) 307-4782 with any questions or to arrange a donation.