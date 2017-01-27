Charity Spotlight 

“You are Worthy” Prom Dress Event: Dress Collection

Every year the nonprofit organization All I Know Incorporated hosts an Annual “You are Worthy” Prom Dress Giveaway and Makeover event .

This years’s event is scheduled March 18, 2017 and will include a prom dress giveaway and makeover; inspiring young ladies the opportunity to select a free dress, shoes, jewelry, and accessories.

All I Know Incorporated is collecting items for the “You are Worthy” Prom Dress Event which allows referred teens the experience they deserve.

Items Needed:

  • Formal Dresses
  • Shoes
  • Accessories
  • Handbags
  • Costume Jewelry

Volunteers Needed:

  • Hairstylists
  • Makeup Artists
  • Nail Techs (Simple Manicures)
  • Photographer
  • Personal Shoppers


Contact Claresa Baggs at (904) or Monique Madrid at (904) 307-4782 with any questions or to arrange a donation.

 

 