AGING TRUE Teams Up to Deliver Holiday Meals and Festive Cheer

AGING TRUE Community Senior Services. “Our seniors are touched by the selfless act on behalf of the members of their community – they look forward to the event as much as we do.”

These acts of kindness are a cornerstone of Temple life, according to Wiatt Bowers from Congregation Ahavath Chesed. “Kindness is appreciated throughout the year, but carries special weight during the holidays,” said Bowers. “Through participation in AGING TRUE’s Meals on Wheels program, we are blessed with the ability to extend that kindness to our community’s homebound seniors and disabled residents.” As part of their day of service, the Jewish community will also be delivering cookies and baked goods to first responders in the area. They will also be cooking and serving meals at several other locations in Jacksonville.

The AGING TRUE Meals on Wheels program promotes senior health, vitality and independence for those it serves. In addition, the daily interaction between the drivers and recipients allows for ongoing evaluation of each client’s changing needs. In Duval County alone, Meals on Wheels staff and volunteers travel nearly 300 miles per day, delivering nearly 270,000 hot and frozen meals annually.

Media representatives wishing to document delivery set up, follow a volunteer driver, or meet with AGING TRUE’s Meals on Wheels clients should contact AGING TRUE’s Tourea Robinson at 904-807-1320 or Rosa Rivera at 904-807-1307.

About AGING TRUE:

The Mission of AGING TRUE is to provide essential and innovative resources for individuals, families and communities to prepare for and support graceful aging. Successfully, AGING TRUE has been serving North Florida Seniors and their Families for 50 years. Believing that capacity is enhanced through collaboration, AGING TRUE participates in a network of corporate, civic and community partnerships and are honored to work with over 600 dedicated volunteers. In the fight against senior hunger AGING TRUE provides hot, nutritious home delivered meals to over 270,000 frail, housebound senior and disabled residents a year. To learn more, visit www.agingtrue.org.

About The Jacksonville Jewish Center:

A large conservative synagogue, which offers a divers range of opportunities for spiritual growth, Jewish education and communal involvement. For more information, visit: http://www.jaxjewishcenter. com/Public/index.htm.

About The Congregation Ahavath Chesed (“The Temple”):

For more than a century, Congregation Ahavath Chesed has been the home of Reform Judaism here in Northeast Florida. With a mission and purpose for family and community The Temple is composed of nearly 700 families that actively participate in Jewish life. For more information visit:http://thetemplejacksonville. org/.