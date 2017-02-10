Linens by the Sea to Give Away $5,000 of Linens to a Jacksonville Nonprofit Organization

Sarasota, FL (Monday, February 6, 2017) – Beginning February 2017, Linens by the Sea, a linen rental company based in Florida, is rolling out a new campaign for nonprofits and charities in the Jacksonville, Northeast Florida and Florida’s Historic Coast areas to win up to $5,000 in linens. The campaign is called the Community Care Celebration. Linens by the Sea encourages any nonprofit in the qualifying area to submit their questionnaire before November 1, 2017 to enter the contest for a chance to win.

Linens by the Sea, and its parent company, US Tent Rental, both have a long history of charitable giving within the communities in which they work. As Linens by the Sea reaches out to the Jacksonville and surrounding areas, “We are excited to partner with those doing good in the community, “says owner Tim Boyle.

Details about the campaign, as well as the downloadable questionnaire, can be found at http://www.linensbythesea.com/communitycarecelebration. The questionnaire asks three short questions of the candidate, and it can be sent via mail to the address listed below or emailed to info@linensbythesea.com.

“We hope that we can help a nonprofit or a charity in the area get linens for a fundraiser or a holiday party that they might be hosting this year,” states Anna Pohl, Director of Linen Operations. The winner will be announced on November 1, 2017, in the Linens by the Sea newsletter, on all Linens by the Sea social media accounts, and on the Linens by the Sea website, www.linensbythesea.com. The winner will also receive an email and a phone call notification. Boyle explains, “I am sure it is going to be hard to decide who will win. There are so many good causes out there that deserve this.”

