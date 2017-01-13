OneJax Announces 2017 Humanitarian Award Honorees

OneJax, an institute of the University of North Florida, has announced recipients of its 2017 Humanitarian Awards, which will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, located at 1000 Water St., downtown Jacksonville. A reception will take place at 6 p.m.

The OneJax Humanitarian Awards honor those who have demonstrated the highest level of personal and professional integrity, have given generously and extensively to our community and have been dedicated to the improvement of human relations among diverse groups in our community.

“We’re thrilled with the strong and diversified 2017 class of Humanitarian Award honorees,” said Nancy Broner, OneJax executive director. “They truly represent a cross-section of people doing meaningful work in our community in a wide variety of ways. These are people who have made—and continue to make—an important difference in the lives of so many in Northeast Florida.”

The 2017 awards honorees are as follows:

· 2017 Gold Medallion for Lifetime Achievement: David Stein, King Provision chair and CEO. This award recognizes those who have had an extraordinary impact on and have given back generously to their communities over their lifetime through exceptional commitment to the OneJax mission of promoting the dignity and respect of all people.

· 2017 President’s Citation: Jean Ludlow, retired insurance executive and community volunteer. This award is bestowed periodically on a leader whose efforts and vision have resulted in substantial, positive, local and national changes in one or more areas.

· 2017 Silver Medallions: Dr. James Crooks, UNF professor emeritus of history, author and community volunteer; Rodney Hurst Sr., civil rights activist and author; and Faisal Sayed, Muslim American Social Services executive director. This award is given to individuals in recognition of their outstanding dedication and community service.

· 2017 Acosta-Rua Young Professionals Award: Sabeen Perwaiz Syed, Florida Nonprofit Alliance executive director. This award is given periodically to young professionals under the age of 40, already making a significant impact in their community for promoting understanding and awareness, furthering the cause of social justice issues and for providing leadership that encourages responsible action by others throughout the community.

“OneJax has been doing such important work for such a long time in our community,” said Jan Lipsky, OneJax board chair. “This year’s honorees reflect our efforts to educate, advocate and build community to promote the respect and understanding that will overcome bias, bigotry and oppression.”

Sponsorships for the Humanitarian Awards Dinner may be obtained by contacting OneJax at (904) 620-1529 or at onejax@unf.edu. Tickets for the event are available online at http://tiny.cc/wzp8hy.

Since 2012, OneJax has been an institute at UNF. Through education, community building and advocacy, OneJax works to make Northeast Florida a better place for everyone by celebrating differences and identifying all we have in common.

