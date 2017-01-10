The Jacksonville Jaycees Announce Inaugural Jacksonville Outstanding Young Professional Award Honorees

The Jacksonville Jaycees, a.k.a. the Jacksonville Junior Chamber of Commerce, was formed in 1922 and has been an influential part of the young professional community in Jacksonville. The Jaycees are recognizing 13 young men and young women – aged 18-41 – who best exemplify the highest attributes of the nation’s emerging generation. The Jacksonville Outstanding Young Professional Awards, hosted by The Jacksonville Jaycees, presented by EU Jacksonville Newspaper, The Promise 100.7 & 94.1, WBOB AM600 THE ANSWER, The New Praise 107.9, 102.3 The Beach,91.3 91.7 & 91.9 The Truth will be held on Thursday, January 19th, 2017, at the Salem Centre at 7 p.m.

“This is the Jacksonville Jaycees inaugural year of the Jacksonville Outstanding Young Professionals, which will annually recognize the accomplishments of thirteen individuals from North East Florida,who are truly outstanding. These 13 individuals represent the best of the best in Northeast Florida, and we all should strive to emulate their actions in our everyday lives. I have no doubt that our inaugural class will continue to create positive change for many years to come.” said Shawn DeVries, 96th President of the Jacksonville Jaycees.

This event will allow an opportunity for our winners to be nominated to the JCI Florida’s Outstanding Young Floridians and the U.S. Junior Chamber International’s Ten Outstanding Young American (TOYA) awards. Past winners of TOYA include John F. Kennedy, William Jefferson Clinton, Elvis Presley, and Olympian Missy Franklin and familiar Northeast Floridians including Mark Brunell, .

The Jacksonville Jaycees Class of 2016 Jacksonville Outstanding Young Professionals include:

• Michael Mezzano, 24

Duval County Public Schools, Terry Parker High School

Academic: Contribution to Children, World Peace and/or Human Rights Achievement

• Holly Hultgren, 27

Duval County Public Schools, Frank H. Peterson Academies

Academic: Educator Achievement

• Andrea Dahlia, 31

Restaurateur of Dahlias Pour House and Magnolia’s Pub

Business: Economic Achievement

• David Hacker, 31

President of Construction Specialties of North Florida

Business: Entrepreneurial Achievement

• Clay Yarborough, 35

Florida House of Representatives District 12

Government Affairs: Political, Legal and/or Government Affairs Leadership

• Rebekah Lindsey, 31

Atlantic Beach Ocean Rescue

Government: First Responder Leadership

• Elizabeth Grebe, 29

Market Manager of Riverside Arts Market

Community: Cultural Achievement

• Shannon Blankinship, 32

Duval County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner

Community: Environmental Achievement

• Chris Ulmer, 27

Founder of Special Books by Special Kids

Community: Moral or Humanitarian Achievement

• Taylor Scheibe, 26

Founder of WithLove Charity, Inc.

Community: Voluntary Leadership

• Emmanuel Peña, D. O., 38

Child Abuse Pediatrics fellow at the University of Florida-Jacksonville campus

Science/Technology: Development Achievement

• Charles Wagoner, 26

President at 904 Happy Hour

Jacksonville Influencer

To learn more about the 2016 Jacksonville Outstanding Young Professional Honorees, purchase tickets, or for sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.jaxyoungprofessionals.com

About the Jacksonville Junior Chamber of Commerce/Jacksonville Jaycees:

The Florida Junior Chamber of Commerce is a young professional organization of 18 to 40 year olds dedicated to making positive changes in their communities and world. The Jacksonville Junior Chamber, also known as the Jaycees, is involved in a wide variety of community service and leadership development projects; including monthly McCoy’s Creek cleanups, Habitat for Humanity, and MS Volleyball Tournament. The Jaycees have also maintained a long-standing relationship with Rodeheaver Boys’ Ranch in Palatka, FL, since its inception in 1950. For more information, please visit www.jaxjaycees.org.