UNF School of Nursing Ranked Among 50 Best Nursing Programs in Florida

The University of North Florida’s School of Nursing in the Brooks College of Health ranked in the Top 20 among the 50 Best Registered Nursing Programs in the state. Over 130 RN programs in the state were reviewed for this ranking.

UNF, rated No. 18, outranked local private college, Jacksonville University, 33, and bested three Florida state universities, including Florida State University, 20; University of West Florida, 21; and University of South Florida, 25.

“At the UNF School of Nursing, we strive to excel in the education and preparation of our nursing students in order to assure the consistent passing of the graduate licensure exam and excellence in the care they provide to patients,” said Dr. Li Loriz, School of Nursing director.

The rankings are based on current and historical NCLEX-RN “pass rates,” meaning the percentage of graduates who pass the exam, out of the 131 RN programs in the state. UNF nursing graduates have a pass rate of 94.04, which is higher than the national pass rate of 85.26. It’ also higher than nursing graduate pass rates at University of Florida, Jacksonville University and Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Programs reviewed include schools that offer an Associate in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing or direct-entry Master of Science in Nursing degree. More than 700 students enroll in the UNF School of Nursing each academic year, and the School graduates around 140 prelicensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing students each year.

The School of Nursing was selected as the first flagship program at the University and offers a wide variety of programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels. The program has a community-based, population-focused curriculum corresponding to changes in healthcare delivery trends.

This latest recognition comes on the heels of UNF receiving several other national designations, including Kiplinger’s Personal Finance’s 2017, “Best Regional University” and “Best Online Bachelor’s Program” by U.S. News & World Report, “Best in the Southeast” by Princeton Review, “Best Bang for the Buck Southeast Colleges 2016” by Washington Monthly, 2017 “Best College” by College Factual and the national 2016 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from Insight into Diversity magazine, to name a few.

