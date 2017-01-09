Community First Seawalk Music Festival

Seawalk Music Festival

February 25, 2017 – 12:00pm to February 26, 2017 – 6:00pm

Location: Seawalk Pavilion

The Seawalk Music Festival celebrates our rich and diverse local resources with local artists, volunteers, and food vendors. This free two-day event is held at the beach at the Seawalk Pavilion located on 1st Street N., just behind Jacksonville Beach City Hall. Hear some of the best up-and-coming talent from the First Coast, and taste and experience the great offerings from our local vendors and mobile eateries. Join us for this family-friendly kick-off to summer.

Lineup TBA.

For more information Click Here.