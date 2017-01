http://www.deerwoodplace.com, 4480 Deerwood Lake Parkway Jacksonville, FL 32216, (904) 367-8532

A luxury condominium community located on the Southside of Jacksonville. Each five-story mid-rise blends seamlessly into the environment. Sophisticated architectural styling affords character and durability. Residents may choose from six thoughtfully designed 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 1,423 to over 2,800 square feet.