Florida Forum – Tim Tebow

March 13, 2017

7:30 p.m.

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

thefloridaforum.com

Two-time national champion, first round NFL draft pick, and Heisman trophy winner, Tim Tebow played three years in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and New England Patriots. Currently, he co-hosts the SEC network’s, SEC Nation, a traveling pre-game show. He also contributes to ESPN’s SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, and the network’s Heisman Trophy coverage, offering in-depth perspective as a legendary SEC player.