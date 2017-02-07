Jacksonville Home + Patio Show

March 2-5, 2017

Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center

jacksonvillespringhomeshow.com

The Jacksonville Home + Patio Show features over 350 experts in remodeling, kitchen and bath, cabinets, flooring, landscaping, decor, and more, all helping visitors transform homes into functional, beautiful spaces. Show-goers can check out the latest design trends from Tyler Wisler from season 6 of HGTV’s Design Star and hear outdoor tips from Sara Bendrick of DIY Network’s I Hate My Yard on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Live cooking demos will also take place at the Jacksonville Magazine Cooking Stage, featuring chefs from local, well-known restaurants.

Thursday, March 2, 2017 / 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 2017 / 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 / 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 5,2017 / 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Adults (13 & up): $11

Children (6-12 years): $5

Children (5 & under): Free

Seniors (60+) Thurs only: $5

Veterans (Fri only): Free – Must provide valid military ID-active & retired (does not include spouse)

Online: Adults 13 & Up- $9 at http://www.jacksonvillefallhomeshow.com/buy-tickets

Box Office opens 30 minutes prior the show.